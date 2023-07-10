AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Up 5.9%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.25. 9,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 140,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $56,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $436,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global



AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Featured Articles

