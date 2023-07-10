AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Up 5.9%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.25. 9,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 140,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $56,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $436,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
