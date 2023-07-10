Amarillo National Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,887. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

