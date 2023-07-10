Amarillo National Bank Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 712,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,068. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

