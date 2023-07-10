American National Bank Buys 2,709 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 30.6% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,528,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,075,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

