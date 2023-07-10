American National Bank Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American National Bank cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,543,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.69.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas Announces Dividend

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $9.65 on Monday, hitting $489.89. 299,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.35. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $365.65 and a 1-year high of $497.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

