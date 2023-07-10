American National Bank Has $4.55 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

