American National Bank Has $5.42 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $16.23 on Monday, hitting $464.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

