American National Bank Purchases 35 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American National Bank raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $43.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,512.56. 73,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,320. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,515.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,491.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.