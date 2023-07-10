American National Bank Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

