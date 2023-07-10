American National Bank Sells 1,324 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.35. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

