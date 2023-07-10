American National Bank Sells 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

American National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 229,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

