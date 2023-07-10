American National Bank Sells 3,072 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American National Bank trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,805. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average is $180.25.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

