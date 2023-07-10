Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 5601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.31 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

