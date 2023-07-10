Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 5601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
