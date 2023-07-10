Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,156 shares of company stock worth $215,900. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CareDx by 332.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 332,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 496.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 450.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $542.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

