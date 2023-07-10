Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) PT at $191.67

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after buying an additional 411,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after buying an additional 114,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,175,000 after buying an additional 93,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

