Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $933.38

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $933.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

ORLY opened at $934.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $929.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.21. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $647.54 and a 12-month high of $964.58.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.