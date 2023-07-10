Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $18.28

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 43.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

