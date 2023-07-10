Analyzing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

WOWI has a beta of -25.45, indicating that its stock price is 2,645% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WOWI and Sphere Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.64%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOWI and Sphere Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.67 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -8.43

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere Entertainment.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

