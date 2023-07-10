Ankr 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.41 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Ankr has a market cap of $226.36 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,201.95 or 1.00011978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02319325 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $9,695,705.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

