Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $44.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Aperam Trading Down 8.3 %
Aperam stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Aperam Announces Dividend
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
