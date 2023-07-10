Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $44.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Aperam stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.77%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

