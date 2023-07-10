Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $512,460.11 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.37 million and $512,460.11 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.