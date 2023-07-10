ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.56.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

