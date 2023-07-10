Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $568.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,382,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,547 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 960,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 816,211 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.