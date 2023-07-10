Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

