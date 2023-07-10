Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $43.45 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $43.45 million and $1.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,156,994 coins and its circulating supply is 174,156,878 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

