Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $143.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $145.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.