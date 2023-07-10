Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 179 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $452.07. 70,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

