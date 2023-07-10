Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $4,470,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

