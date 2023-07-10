Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

