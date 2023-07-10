Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 903,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.