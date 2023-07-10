Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.40. 77,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

