Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,562 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

HAL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,268. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

