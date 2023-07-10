Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 153 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $318.23. The company had a trading volume of 444,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.28 and a 200-day moving average of $338.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

