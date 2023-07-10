Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 555 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 4,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 85,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 72,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

