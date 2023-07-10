Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.84

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 112284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

