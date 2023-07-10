Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.89. The company had a trading volume of 403,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.07 and its 200-day moving average is $221.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

