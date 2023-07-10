AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.13

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.13 and last traded at $173.61, with a volume of 187858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,635,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock valued at $40,282,258 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

