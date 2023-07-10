Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.63 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $153.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.37 or 0.00044149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,521,599 coins and its circulating supply is 345,802,149 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

