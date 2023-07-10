Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVFree Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 599,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 279,861 shares.The stock last traded at $57.88 and had previously closed at $57.73.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.