Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 599,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 279,861 shares.The stock last traded at $57.88 and had previously closed at $57.73.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

