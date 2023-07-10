Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Decreased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.43. 240,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,807. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

