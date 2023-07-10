AZZ Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.35. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

