AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.35. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

