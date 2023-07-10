Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.51 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $206.12 million and $3.51 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002745 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000328 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,629,698,825,067,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,633,419,340,252,096 with 151,832,709,560,512,064 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,432,540.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

