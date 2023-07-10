Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

