BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Trading Up 3.3 %
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.