Barclays Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.3 %

LUNMF opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.50.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

