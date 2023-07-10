Barclays Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $158.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

SUI stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $139.90. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

