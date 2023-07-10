Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 52-Week High at $437.50

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 437.50 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 148.72 ($1.89), with a volume of 22305124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.72 ($1.89).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.43) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.67 ($3.03).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.75, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

About Barclays

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($134,198.32). 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.