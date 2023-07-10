Barclays Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 3,100 ($39.35) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 3,200 ($40.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.88) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.98) to GBX 2,430 ($30.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,021.67 ($38.35).

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of LON AAL traded down GBX 14.90 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,186.10 ($27.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,606,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,225. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,794.81. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,147.50 ($27.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,699 ($46.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39.

Insider Activity

About Anglo American

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,640.98). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 310 shares of company stock valued at $708,731. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

