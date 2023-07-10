Barclays Lowers Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 525

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.76) to GBX 620 ($7.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 700.63 ($8.89).

Fresnillo Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:FRES traded down GBX 6.03 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 599.97 ($7.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 756.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 589.60 ($7.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.80 ($12.65). The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,142.75, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

